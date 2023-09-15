904 native Madison Hughes performing The National Anthem at JAGS Teal Out Game!

Madison has been making headlines nationally since her debut on NBC’s The Voice and now she is back again to show her support for the 9041 She’ll be singing the National Anthem at the JAGS Teal Out show this Sunday.

Locals will also have the opportunity to The Madison Hughes Band and Katie O at Underbelly for the Jags After Party!

About Madison:

Originally from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Madison’s musical journey began at 10 years old when she started taking guitar lessons with her dad. Then came the realization of her gift and love for after she entered her fifth-grade talent show and received a standing ovation for her performance of “Wild Thing.”

After a trip to the Newport Folk Festival on her 14th birthday, Madison’s passion for music continued as she went off to boarding school for high school and then on to study video production at Florida State University for college. She learned how to record all her own music and devoted most of her college years to developing her recording craft. During her sophomore year at FSU, she wrote, recorded and produced her first hit song, “LeBron” – After graduation, Madison spent time in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, but ultimately settled on Nashville to pursue a her singing career. She became versatile across multiple genres and styles like “countrified” versions of rock classics or more folksy, sultry interpretations of pop and country hits.

A turning point in Madison’s career came in 2022 when she decided to apply for NBC’s The Voice. After a lengthy vetting process, she landed a coveted spot on the Blind Auditions stage by charming the coaches with her country rendition of Bob Dylan’s classic, “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” – earning a three-chair turn. This performance, which got rave fan reviews and captured over half a million YouTube views, solidified her confidence in performing live. She ultimately earned a spot on Team Blake, who quoted, “When we’re talking about Madison’s tone, I swear I hear a little Elvis in her!” Even Camila Cabello described Madison as a “melting pot of sounds and just the kind of ‘juxtaposition artist’ she was looking for”. Despite being eliminated in the Battle Rounds, Madison took away important lessons and inspirations from her time on The Voice. Her first single off of the show, “You or the Whiskey,” was featured in New Music Friday Country on Spotify and on Billboard’s “7 Must Hear Country Songs.” She is set to release a single and an EP later this Fall.