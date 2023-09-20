108th Conference for ASALH

For more than 100 years, ASALH has fought to uphold the ideals of their founder, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who worked his entire career — sacrificing so much — to make the case for the contributions of African Americans to this country. He knew and understood that African American history is American history. To that end, ASALH will sponsor a meeting at The Bethel Church in Jacksonville entitled “The Value of Black History: A Community Forum” which will feature panelists who will address the community with diverse perspectives for enlightenment, empowerment and alternative options. Welcome remarks will be given by the President of ASALH, Dr. Marvin Dulaney and Co-Pastor Rev. Kim McKissick. ASALH will also offer innovative programming on the topic of Florida itself including a panel session on Freedom Schools featuring members of ASALH Florida Branches, also known as the ASALH Florida Coalition as well as a session on “The Life of James Weldon Johnson & John Rosamond Johnson” including the History of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Although ASALH is the largest and oldest Black learned society in America, very few people know about us. The seeds of our organization are planted on Chicago’s South Side, in a former YMCA known as the Wabash Y. It was one of the only places Black people could stay in Chicago in the early 1900s, creating a hub of Black intellectuals and new city arrivals during the great migration. Our founder, Carter G. Woodson, who was born to former slaves in 1875 in Virginia, was a frequent guest there. ASALH was founded there on September 9th 1915. www.asalh.org