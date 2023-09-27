What to know about River City Pride 2023

Jax River City Pride is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit All-Volunteer organization inspired to make a long-lasting impact in Jacksonville’s LGBTQIA+ Community. Celebrated in October, Jax River City Pride welcomes everyone to come together and enjoy the celebration of our diverse community in October.

Jax River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the most prominent historic LGBTQIA+ community in Jacksonville and past thousands of supporters along the route. The parade ends in the 5 Points business district and is a prime spot to view the parade.

Jax River City Pride Festival includes live entertainment and dozens of local vendors, including artists, businesses, and other non-profits, as well as multiple food vendors. It consists of a Family Fun Zone with face painting, a rock wall, and inflatables.

Jax River City Pride Cabaret is the crown jewel that showcases national acts worldwide and attracts thousands of attendees each year.