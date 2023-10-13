Crucial Catch Ambassador Chandler Brewer shares his story, battling cancer on and off the field for others

Chandler Brewer, OL for the Jacksonville Jags serves as the Brand Ambassador for the NFL’s Crucial Catch Initiative. Brewer was tackled by Non-Hodgkin lymphoma at 20 years old and after his recovery, made it a mission to share the importance of early detection and diagnosis. He shares his story about faith, family support, and how he now has the privilege of paying it forward with positivity.

About Crucial Catch

Since 2009, the NFL and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up to fight cancer and save lives. Crucial Catch helps more people catch cancer early, and addresses the unequal burden of cancer in under-resourced communities. Crucial Catch promotes prevention and early detection of cancer, which can impact anyone at any age, and increases access to lifesaving cancer screenings. Since 2009, Crucial Catch has raised more than $27 million and impacted over one million people in communities that need it most.

Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Cancer Society’s Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program. This program promotes health equity and addresses cancer early detection disparities through community-based cancer prevention programs that increase access to necessary cancer screenings.

Make a Crucial Catch against cancer today.