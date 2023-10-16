River City Beats presents: UNIFYA

Unifya is a Savannah Georgia based American band and is best known for the Cali Vibes style that is at the heart of the reggae rock landscape. With over 350,000 spins on Spotify alone, Unifya has gathered followers and subscribers from everywhere music is played on all platforms. Having worked with Grammy nominated producer Chris Steinmetz on the “Feelin’ Good” EP the band was able to fine tune the focus and began working with Steve Ornest at Total Access studios (Redondo Beach, CA) on the “So Long” EP. The title track, “So Long,” featured LD on the Cut from Sublime with Rome and has been featured on Rome and Duddys podcast, along with the song “Dirty Dub,” on episodes 24 and 26 with Dirty Dub winning the Great American Talent Show on Rome and Duddys podcast/Episode 27. unifya.net