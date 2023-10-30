River City Plus - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Jacksonville will come together for Walk to End Alzheimer’s presented by Florida Blue and Truli for Health. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. During the ceremony, participants will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease. For more information and to register, visit alz.org/JacksonvilleWalk.