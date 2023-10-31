Visit The Jacksonville Fair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Since holding its first fair in 1955 the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has been educating, entertaining and informing the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture. www.jacksonvillefair.com

Most people are not aware that the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is a private, 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational corporation chartered by the state of Florida and dedicated to maintaining a high-quality family Fair.

The Fair’s original home was the former Gator Bowl (now transformed into EverBank Stadium). However, in May of 1989, the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Association broke ground on its permanent home adjacent to its prior location. In 1990, the first Fair was held at the new Fairground facility and entertained more than 700,000 patrons. Come Spring of 2025 The Jacksonville Fairgrounds looks forward its brand new 82-acre+ home on the Westside of Jacksonville where it will have much more room for Agriculture, Horticulture and Music, Music & more Music. The new location will boast an Amphitheater and a state-of-the-art Exhibition Hall, as well as copious on-premise parking.

The Fair operates under the direction of a volunteer Board of Directors and volunteer membership. Volunteers are an integral part of the Fair’s success since well over 500 volunteers participate in the development and presentation each year.

The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is the largest Fair/Festival in Northeast Florida. The Fair has an estimated economic impact on Duval County in excess of $10 million. The impact to the City of Jacksonville through lease revenues, and revenues from parking during the 11 days of the fair is annually in excess of $195,000.

The fair impacts the community in other ways too. Since its inception, the fair has made contributions totaling approximately $3.1 million to charitable and civic organizations. This year marks the 68th Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair and we want you to share in the fun!