Ritz Writers celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop

The Ritz Writers is a collaborative effort between the Ritz Theatre and Museum and local writers with the vision of becoming the premier creative space for thorough education and experience in the medium of stage production. Our mission is to develop programming that will showcase the diverse talents and cultural richness that the historic LaVilla Arts District in Jacksonville has to offer.

Their production The Land of Flow a Hip Hopera raises curtains Saturday, November 18th at the Ritz Theatre and Museum and celebrates the legacy of hip hop. Tickets are available at www.ritzjacksonville.com