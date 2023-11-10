An inside look at the USS Orleck with Jim Webb

The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA) is an IRS 501.c.3 Approved Non-Profit that owns the Jacksonville Naval Museum (JNM).

The JHNSA was first established to create the USS Charles F. Adams Naval Ship Museum. The Navy in 2019 decided not to donate the Adams. When this news broke, the JHNSA was contacted by the USS Orleck Naval Museum. Since January of 2020, JHNSA has visited the Orleck multiple times and spent over $770,000 toward the quest of the Orleck as Jacksonville’s first naval museum ship. It is projected to spend approximately $2.8 million to bring the Orleck Museum Ship to Jacksonville to become the center piece exhibit of the Jacksonville Naval Museum.

The USS Orleck is open to the public during the following hours:

• Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.• Monday & Tuesday, CLOSED

Last visitors on board 30 minutes before closing.

Hours during JAGUARS HOME GAMES on Sunday are 0900 to 1400.Last person onboard at 1330.

The USS Orleck is docked at 610 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 at the old shipyard Pier 1.