THE Holiday Backyard Southern Series benefitting Fostering Connections

Fostering Connections has been serving Northeast Florida families impacted by foster care, adoption, or trauma since 2019. Fostering Connections provides education programs, community connections, and enrichment scholarships to equip families with the tools they need to thrive in life. This Sunday their Holiday Backyard Southern Series will be held at the soon to open Heart & Soulfood Eatery in Palatka from 6 - 9pm. Learn more about you can help support the work of Fostering Connections at www.fosteringconnectionsfl.org.