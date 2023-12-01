Bold City Con...uniting Jacksonville Geeks

The Producers behind Hall of Heroes have been working together to bring Pop Culture Fandom Events to Jacksonville for 7 years. Their first collaboration was called “Hall of Heroes,” a 2-day comic book focused convention at the Snyder Armory in 2016 which showcased some of the top names in the industry. Since then they have hosted a variety of conventions on a variety of topics and worked with a number of excellent venues to pull them off.

Hall of Heroes produces the events Bold City Con, Ancient City Con, Jekyll and Hyde Con and they’ve been collaborating with The Jacksonville Museum of Science and History (MOSH) since 2020 to put on 9 events, with more on the way.

Bold City Con Coming is coming up this weekend, 11AM-5PM Saturday and Sunday, you can get your tickets online at www.boldcitycon.com or you can purchase them at the door. You can find all of the upcoming Hall of Heroes events at www.HallofHeroesEvents.com