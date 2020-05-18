Is sex canceled, considering the pandemic? A marriage and family therapist weighs in

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Is a pandemic a good time to have sex? Absolutely.

For couples confined in the same house, it just might be the connection you need to get through these stressful times.

“Sex is a great way to restore a sense of normalcy, especially during these challenging times when we are hearing a lot of devastating news,” said Craig Brown, LMHC, LMFT, a marriage and family therapist for Baptist Behavioral Health.

Brown stressed he’s referring to sex with your significant other who is quarantined with you. Yes, that very same person you’ve been cooped up with for what seems like forever.

“We’re all in confined places, going a bit stir crazy. It’s like living in a submarine. It’s easy to get annoyed with your partner, even over little things these days,” Brown said.

Finding ways to stay connected with your partner is important, whether during a crisis or in normal times. “This is actually a great time to reinvest in your relationship, and a good sex life can be a great way to do that.”

Not to mention getting your mind off the current crisis.

“Intimacy promotes mindfulness and living in the moment,” said Brown. “The physiological benefits are profound – it increases endorphins and makes you feel happier, less stressed and more positive. It’s a nice respite in a dark time.”

Brown stressed that it’s important to be cognizant of any COVID-19-related symptoms, like fever, cough or shortness of breath; and if you notice these symptoms, refrain from sex until you know you are not contagious.

Baptist Health has secure online visits, so you can meet with a behavioral health therapist without having to leave the house. Call 904.376.3800 to change an existing appointment to a virtual visit, or to schedule a new online appointment.