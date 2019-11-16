High school football playoffs: Lee tops Columbia in 2 OT; Bolles, UC cruise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Four area teams from Florida and four from Georgia punched tickets to next week’s state playoff games. A glance at how Friday night’s games played out.

Region 1-8A

(3) Apopka 34, (2) Bartram Trail 13

The area’s top-ranked team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll the last half of the season couldn’t slow down the visiting Blue Darters. Bartram (11-1) led 13-12 at the half, but Apopka was too much in the second half and ended the best start in Bears history.

Region 1-7A

(2) Niceville 47, (3) Fleming Island 28

The Golden Eagles’ dream season ended in a blowout on the road at Niceville (12-0). Fleming led 7-0, but things spun out of control after that as he Eagles ripped off 40 unanswered points to pull away. The Golden Eagles’ season ends at 10-1.

Region 1-6A

(2) Lee 6, (6) Columbia 3, 2 OT

Cale Zarah threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Timothy Gallion in the second overtime as the Generals beat the Tigers to move on to the regional finals. Zach Williams booted a 32-yard field goal in the second OT to put the Tigers in front 3-0 before Lee’s winner. Columbia finished its season 8-4.

Regional final: (2) Lee (9-3) at (1) Pensacola Escambia (12-0), Friday, Nov. 22

Region 1-5A

(1) Wakulla 17, (4) Raines 9

There will be no threepeat for the Vikings. Raines’ nine-game playoff winning streak ended on the road. The Vikings (6-5) had won back-to-back Class 4A state championships, but fell behind in this one and never caught back up.

Region 1-4A

(1) Bolles 62, (5) South Walton 6

Kade Frew scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and the host Bulldogs (9-1) pounded the Seahawks in a running clock blowout. Ben Netting had a 5-yard scoring run in the opening quarter and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Davis Ellis. Bolles recovered a pair of kickoffs, an onside kick to open the game, followed by a kick that the Seahawks thought was going out of bounds, but didn’t. Bolles led 35-0 after the opening quarter.

(6) Bradford 45, (2) West Nassau 14

The visiting Tornadoes, locked in a 7-all game at halftime, rolled after that and pounded the Warriors (8-3). Bradford turned the tide with a 25-point third quarter and cruised into a regional final at Bolles next week.

Regional final: (6) Bradford (6-5) at (1) Bolles (10-1), Friday, Nov. 22

Region 1-3A

(2) Florida High 48, (3) Episcopal 19

The best season in Eagles history ended on the road with a loss to the Seminoles. Episcopal’s season, which included the first playoff win in program history, finished 10-2.

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 36, (4) North Florida Christian 6

UC lost top running back Max McClendon to an ankle injury early, but spread out the offense between Marques Moulds, Joseph Carter and Jamar Fudge to pound playoff rival NFC.

(2) Tallahassee Maclay 38, (6) St. Joseph 2

The visiting Flashes, who won their first playoff game a week ago, couldn’t recreate that magic in a loss to the Marauders. St. Joseph’s season ends at 5-6.

Regional final: (2) Tallahassee Maclay (9-2) at (1) University Christian (10-1), Friday, Nov. 22

Region 3-1A

(1) Madison County 56, (4) Hilliard 0

Hilliard’s season came to an end with a loss to powerful Madison. The Red Flashes wrapped their season up at 7-5.

(6) Union County 32, (2) Mayo Lafayette 19

A big opening half by the visiting Tigers (7-5) lifted Union County to a win over the Hornets (9-2)

Regional final: (6) Union County (7-5) at (1) Madison County (9-2), Friday, Nov. 22

Georgia playoffs

First round

Class 7A

(2) Marietta 41, (3) Camden County 13

Class 6A

(2) Glynn Academy 31, (3) Tucker 7

(3) Brunswick 34, (2) Morrow 13

Class 5A

(1) Ware County 35, (4) Ola 22

Class 3A

(1) Peach County 19, (4) Brantley County 0

(1) Pierce County 49, (4) Central 6

Second round, Friday Nov. 22

Class 6A

(3) Brunswick (6-5) at (1) Harrison (11-0)

(2) Glynn Academy (7-4) at (1) Dacula (11-0)

Class 5A

(2) Buford (10-1) at (1) Ware County (8-3)

Class 3A

(2) Hart County (9-2) at (1) Pierce County (11-0)