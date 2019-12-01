Feleipe Franks will not be returning to the Florida football team.

The redshirt junior quarterback made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post following the conclusion of the Gators’ regular season, which was capped off with a 40-17 win over in-state rival Florida State.

In the Instagram, Franks said he "plans on exploring my options of entering the NFL draft or playing my final year elsewhere.”

“Thank you everybody for believing in me, especially all my teammates I’ve played with here,” he concluded.

Franks suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Kentucky Wildcats this year and was replaced by fellow redshirt junior Kyle Trask. Emory Jones, a redshirt freshman, has also taken snaps at quarterback for the Gators.