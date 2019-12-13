Westside Wildcats win Pop Warner football title

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jacksonville is once again home to a Pop Warner Super Bowl champion.

The Westside Wildcats crushed the Oak Cliff Titans 40-0 on Friday to win the Division II Junior Pee Wee Super Bowl at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

Naeem Burroughs had a pair of touchdowns, one on a 55-yard interception return and the other on an 11-yard pass from Rodney Townsend III. The Wildcats broke things open with a 19-point second quarter against the previously unbeaten team out of Dallas.

It was the second shutout in the tournament for Westside. It beat Brick City 19-0 in its first game on Dec. 7 and then Capital City 18-12 on Dec. 10.

It was the second championship in as many years for a Pop Warner team based out of Westside. Last season, Westside won the Division I championship with a 19-18 win over the West Jets out of Arizona.

Westside 40, Oak Cliff 0

W, 7, 19, 7, 7 – 40

OC, 0, 0, 0, 0 – 0

W – Fareed Coleman Jr. 54 run (extra point good)

W – Javares Rickerson 4 run (kick failed)

W – Naeem Burroughs 55 interception return (extra point good)

W – Naeem Burroughs 11 pass from Rodney Townsend III (extra point failed)

W – Terrance James Jr. 3 run (extra point good)

W – Kaden Bryant 1 run (extra point good)