Fortegra 9:12 Invitational wraps up

A glance at how Saturday’s third day played out.

Mandarin 82, Fletcher 73

This was a game of runs. The Mustangs started the game on a 12-2 run. and ended the first qtr on a 10-4 run.

Fletcher battled back in the 2nd qtr thanks to a 13-2 run. At halftime, Mandarin lead 42 to 39.

Mandarin started the 3rd qtr knocking down shots and went on a 19-4 run. Fletcher made a late push going on a 17-4 making it a 5 point game with under 1 min to play but couldn’t finish the comeback. With the Win, Mandarin takes seventh place in the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational on Saturday with an 82-73 win.

Miles Coats and Ty Jackson added 15 points each for the Mustangs. Zyhir Sims led Fletcher with 32 points.