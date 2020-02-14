Raines tops Ribault in High School Heritage Classic at Baseball Grounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A rivalry was renewed between Raines and Ribault, this time on the baseball diamond Thursday.

At the first High School Heritage Classic, the Vikings won the inaugural A. Philip Randolph Cup with an 8-4 win over the Trojans.

The teams wore custom Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms honoring the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938-1942.

“I want to congratulations Raines High School on winning the A. Philip Randolph Cup and Ribault High School on an excellent game,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. “The Jumbo Shrimp want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the High School Heritage Classic such a huge success in kicking off our team’s Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues.”

As part of the club’s Centennial Celebration of the Negro Leagues, the Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps twice this season; Once on May 1 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first-ever Negro League game and again on July 11 as part of the club’s Salute to the Negro Leagues Weekend in which former Negro Leagues players will also be on-hand.