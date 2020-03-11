Parking passes for The Players sold out for Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Players Championship is just as popular as ever -- so much so that general parking passes have already sold out for Friday, and fans without passes are being asked to find other ways to reach the tournament that day.

Passes are still available for the other days of the tournament, which runs March 12-15 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

There will be no on-site sale of parking passes. All parking must be purchased online and must be purchased in advance. Tuesday and Wednesday parking in the general lot is $15. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday parking passes are $40.

For those looking for alternative ways to get to TPC Sawgrass on Friday, ridesharing was one of the more popular options for fans to get to and from the tournament last year, and The Players has once again partnered with Uber.

The Players has a designated rideshare pick up and drop off location just steps from the Couples Entry off ATP Tour Boulevard. Rideshare vehicles will be staged outside the Couples Entry during peak exit times, making this one of the easiest modes of transportation for spectators.

Getting to The Players Championship:

Download or update the Uber app on your phone

Enter Destination: The Players Championship

Enter the tournament through the Couples Entry

Leaving The Players Championship:

Exit tournament grounds through the Couples Entry

Follow the tournament signage to the designated Uber pick up area outside the Couples Entry

Get in available Uber and head to your preferred destination

As an added incentive, every fan who rideshares to The Players will be greeted by a Topgolf ambassador upon arrival to the Couples Entry and handed a voucher that is good for $20 off gameplay at Topgolf Jacksonville (voucher must be used by March 23, 2020).

Other alternatives for Friday transportation:

Bike:

The Players offers complimentary bike parking during the tournament, from the time entries open until end of play. Spectators can ride their bikes to Gate B located inside the Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5. Bike racks are available free of charge.

Golf Cart:

The Players offers complimentary Golf Cart parking services Tuesday through Sunday at Gate B located inside the TPC Sawgrass Gates off of PGA Tour Boulevard in the back of Lot 5. Golf cart parking is free of charge and is available from the time entries open until end of play.

Downtown shuttles:

Shuttles are available from downtown-area hotels to TPC Sawgrass for The Players, Thursday through Sunday of tournament week. Shuttles from Hogan Street by the Omni Hotel, Hyatt Regency Hotel, and Lexington Hotel will be available to hotel guests and for residents to “park and ride,” providing a convenient and cost-effective way for fans to get to and from the tournament.

Roundtrip shuttle passes are $20 plus applicable fees and must be purchased in advance at ThePlayers.com/shuttle. Shuttles will operate Thursday through Sunday.

Pick-up times:

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m.

Omni Jacksonville Hotel: Corner of Hogan and Water streets: 7:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:55 p.m.

Lexington Hotel: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:05 p.m.

Return Times:

Thursday-Saturday, shuttles will return to the hotels each day leaving TPC Sawgrass at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday shuttles will return to the hotels, leaving TPC Sawgrass at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are still available for the tournament.

The biggest change this year is the shift to all digital tickets. In the past, fans could walk into a place like Publix and purchase tickets. With the move to all-digital tickets this year, purchasing a paper ticket like in the past is no longer an option.

Tickets now are mobile-only and must be purchased through The Players website or through the PGA Tour app. Tickets vary in price, but a Tuesday practice round stadium pass begins at $45 and Wednesday pass is $25. Tournament rounds begin at $65. Tickets can be purchased here.