Report: Olympics to be postponed to 2021

The Tokyo Olympics are set to be postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the world on a shutdown, USA Today reported Monday.

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told the media outlet that the 2020 Tokyo Games would likely be postponed to 2021.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview to USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

On Sunday, Canada announced that it would not send athletes to the Games as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc across the world.