Jaguars’ Josh Lambo hopes to kickstart dog adoptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Josh Lambo is doing his part to make sure as many dogs find a home as possible.

On Friday, the Jaguars kicker announced on Instagram that he was partnering with Fur Sisters, a no-kill dog rescue shelter in Jacksonville Beach, to help dogs find their forever home.

Lambo is offering to make it easier on people’s wallets if they adopt a new furry friend over the next week.

Since many people are being forced to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, why not add a canine companion to the household?

“Anyone that adopts a dog from Fur Sisters in the next seven days, I will pay for half of the adoption fee and I will pay for all of your dog food for the next six months. Let’s keep on giving these dogs a forever home that they need while we’re all staying home right now,” said Lambo, who was joined in the clip with his newest pet, Indie.

Lambo has been passionate about his love for dogs, often posting photos of his on Instagram and advocating for those looking for pets to look at shelters or a rescue.

There’s no better time than now to adopt.

The Jacksonville Humane Society announced earlier this month that it was waiving adoption fees for anyone who donated a bag of pet food, hand sanitizer or toilet paper to the shelter.

Many Jaguars players over the years have publicly spoken up for animals. Former defensive tackle Malik Jackson funded 181 pet adoptions in 2017. Another defensive lineman, Sheldon Day, adopted a terrier named, ‘Gloria,’ after she’d spent 359 days at the humane society.