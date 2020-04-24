Jaguars could be frustrated Ngakoue’s ‘only option’ in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Is Yannick Ngakoue’s future in the NFL staying with the team that he so desperately wants off of?

At this point, that’s the case.

The frustrated — and franchise-tagged — defensive end has taken to social media and ESPN to deliver a steady sales pitch of trying to force his way off the Jaguars. Ngakoue been unsuccessful. And he likely hasn’t done himself any favors as the tone and frequency of his requests have played out across the public forum.

General manager Dave Caldwell said after the Jaguars’ first night of the draft that the market for Ngakoue hasn’t been there. Reports the night prior to the draft said that the Raiders were a trade candidate, but Caldwell shot those down.

“We weren’t able to get a trade. Actually, weren’t even really able to get an offer. So, I think his options are very limited at this point in time,” Caldwell said. “We’ll welcome him back with open arms when he’s ready to come back and we look forward to it.”

Jacksonville drafted LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday night. He could replace Ngakoue. The Jaguars would prefer him to be in tandem with Ngakoue.

Ngakoue was offered an extension during training camp, but the sides couldn’t agree to it. Former executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin’s public comments about that during the time reportedly rubbed Ngakoue and his camp the wrong way. He came out publicly about his desire to be traded from the Jaguars during the offseason.

The Jaguars put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue, guaranteeing him roughly $18 million if the two sides don’t agree to a long-term deal. Ngakoue has yet to sign his franchise tender, but would accrue significant fines if he elected to.

Ngakoue has steadily taken a more abrasive tone as the saga has dragged on, even engaging Tony Khan, owner Shad Khan’s son, in a Twitter spat earlier in the week.

“Yann, for the people on this [conference] call and who have been around him realize he is a tremendous player, tremendous person, has always been first-class in everything he’s done here in the locker room and through his time here, the first four years of his contract,” Caldwell said.

“Obviously, he feels things have not gone the way he wanted and, in some aspects, he may have a point. But we put our best foot forward not once, but twice. I hope he sees the light that Jacksonville is a good spot and it could, at the end of the day, be his only option.”