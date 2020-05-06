Jumbo Shrimp season pushed back to mid-June at the earliest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won’t start their baseball season until at least June 15 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the sport under wraps.

The season was scheduled to start on April 9 but the pandemic scrapped not only that, but games across the Major League Baseball level, too. Tickets for Jumbo Shrimp home games that had already been purchased may be exchanged for future games this year.

“As we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, the health and safety of our employees, players, coaches and partners remains our top priority,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw said in a statement. “We are hopeful for Jumbo Shrimp baseball and the experience of Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark at some point in 2020.”

Baseball as a whole has been hit hard, although minor league baseball was already facing a potential significant change. A deal on a new Professional Baseball Agreement this year could see the elimination of more than three dozen affiliate level teams.

Baseball America and the Associated Press have both reported that a new PBA would likely include roughly 120 affiliate level teams.

There are currently 160 teams in affiliate level baseball. That doesn’t include clubs in leagues like the Gulf Coast, Dominican Summer and Arizona leagues.

A list of 42 teams targeted for elimination last winter included the Class A Daytona Tortugas and the Jackson Generals, who play in the Southern League with the Jumbo Shrimp.