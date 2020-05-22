Jaguars sign linebacker Shaquille Quarterman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two area football products are now officially in the NFL.

Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman became the second recent area draft selection to sign when he inked his contract with the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Quarterman, an Oakleaf High School graduate, was a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Miami in last month’s draft. Quarterman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed his signing.

Quarterman’s contract is a four-year deal for $3,789,400, according to Spotrac. His signing bonus is $494,400. Quarterman is the first local player drafted by the Jaguars since cornerback Dee Webb (Ed White High) was taken in 2006. Englewood product Rashean Mathis is the only other local high school product to be drafted by Jacksonville (2003).

Quarterman’s signing comes a little more than two weeks after another area draft pick, Raines graduate Solomon Kindley, signed his contract with the Dolphins. Kindley was the 111th overall selection in the draft and was Miami’s first draft pick to sign.

Kindley’s contract is four years and $4,079,570, according to Spotrac, with $784,570 signing bonus.

Among the local products taken in the draft, that leaves just Glynn Academy graduate Deejay Dallas unsigned. Dallas was taken by the Seahawks four picks after Quarterman.