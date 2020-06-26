EWC football team loses Week 1 opponent after Morehouse cancels season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters’ first football game of the season against Morehouse has been canceled after its opponent announced that it would not field a football team in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morehouse, a historically Black college in Atlanta, plays at the NCAA Division II level. It was scheduled to host EWC on Sept. 5. The cross country team will also not compete this fall.

"I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors," Morehead president David A. Thomas said on the school website. "I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the College is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else. We are committed to the principle that our athletes are first and foremost students."

Among local products on the Morehouse team, defensive back Ladedric Castellanos (Ware County) was on the Tigers team.

It was the second COVID-19 fall sports announcement of the week. Bowdoin College announced Monday that it was canceling the entire fall sports season.