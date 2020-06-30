Jaguars sign 3rd-round pick DaVon Hamilton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are slowly signing their draft picks.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, a third-round selection in last April’s draft, signed his rookie contract with the team on Monday. Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds), played at Ohio State. He was the 73rd overall selection. Hamilton should be in line for playing time as a rookie.

With Hamilton under contract, the Jaguars have signed four of their 12 players from this year’s draft class. Tight end Tyler Davis (sixth round), receiver Collin Johnson (fifth round) and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (fourth round) have also signed.