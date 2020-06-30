82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

Jaguars sign 3rd-round pick DaVon Hamilton

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars
Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, right, sacks Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State defensive lineman Davon Hamilton, right, sacks Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are slowly signing their draft picks.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, a third-round selection in last April’s draft, signed his rookie contract with the team on Monday. Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds), played at Ohio State. He was the 73rd overall selection. Hamilton should be in line for playing time as a rookie.

With Hamilton under contract, the Jaguars have signed four of their 12 players from this year’s draft class. Tight end Tyler Davis (sixth round), receiver Collin Johnson (fifth round) and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (fourth round) have also signed.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: