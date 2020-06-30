Report: Minor league baseball season to be officially canceled today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minor league baseball season will be officially canceled Tuesday afternoon, ending the seasons of teams like the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before they begin, according to multiple reports.

An official announcement is expected later this afternoon, according to a minor league baseball official familiar with the situation. Baseball America was the first to report the news.

The cancellation of the minor league season wasn’t exactly a secret. Major League Baseball’s attempt to start its season was a contentious and very public battle that dragged out for months.

The league announced an abbreviated 60-game season that is set to resume July 23 and 24 after a brief spring training.

While the expectation that minor league baseball would be scrapped wasn’t a surprised, it’s still a shock to have no professional baseball in the area.

According to Jacksonville baseball history on MiLB.com, there has been professional baseball in the area since 1904 when the Jacksonville Jays were founded and played in the South Atlantic League.