Gators Breakdown: While not elite, Florida has talent for a title run in 2020

Florida’s roster may not get lauded as much as Alabama’s and Georgia’s, but pundits see there’s still plenty of talent for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down the talent the college football media sees assembled in Gainesville and show there’s promising data that has Florida set up for a title run in 2020.

