Gators Breakdown: While not elite, Florida has talent for a title run in 2020

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts lead the way for a big season

David Waters, News4Jax

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators in action against the Miami Hurricanes in the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Florida’s roster may not get lauded as much as Alabama’s and Georgia’s, but pundits see there’s still plenty of talent for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down the talent the college football media sees assembled in Gainesville and show there’s promising data that has Florida set up for a title run in 2020.

