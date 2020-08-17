Georgia-Florida game pushed back a week in new SEC schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia-Florida game, originally scheduled for Oct. 31 in Jacksonville will instead be played the following week, Nov. 7, still in Jacksonville.

That was just one of the many changes to the SEC schedule, released Monday by the conference.

Florida opens the season on the road at Ole Miss on Sept. 24 before returning home to host South Carolina in Gainesville the following Saturday. Week 3 for the Gators finds Florida traveling to Texas A&M for the first time since 2012. The Week 4 matchup on Oct. 17 at home against LSU marks the third meeting between the two schools in Gainesville in the last four seasons. The Gators go to Missouri on Oct. 24 before a bye week over Halloween, the original date for the Georgia-Florida game.

After the game in Jacksonville, the Gators host Arkansas on Nov. 14 before hosting Kentucky the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. The final game of the regulars season will be played the former date of the SEC title games, Dec. 5. Florida travels to Tennessee, a game usually played in the first month of the season.

Georgia’s schedule also has a different look. After opening on the road at Arkansas, the Bulldogs match up with Auburn in Athens on Oct. 1, the earliest meeting in the year since 1936. Week 3 finds Georgia hosting Tennessee before a Week 4 collision with Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 17.

The Gators have a road game at Kentucky on Oc. 24 before a bye week to get ready for their annual trip to Jacksonville.

Following the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (which may be a major misnomer this year), the Bulldogs travel to Missouri on Nov. 14 before finishing the season with a home game against Mississippi State, a road trip to South Carolina and a home finale against Georgia.

2020 Florida Football Schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 26) – at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Week 2 (Oct. 3 ) – South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

Week 3 (Oct. 10) – at Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

Week 4 (Oct. 17) – LSU (Gainesville, Fla.)

Week 5 (Oct. 24) – Missouri (Gainesville, Fla.)

Week 6 (Oct. 31) – OPEN

Week 7 (Nov. 7) – vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Week 8 (Nov. 14) – Arkansas (Gainesville, Fla.)

Week 9 (Nov. 21) – at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.)

Week 10 (Nov. 28) – Kentucky (Gainesville, Fla.)

Week 11 (Dec. 5) – at Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

2020 Georgia Football Schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 24) -- at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Week 2 (Oct. 3 ) – vs. Auburn (Athens, Ga.)

Week 3 (Oct. 10) – vs. Tennessee (Athens, Ga.)

Week 4 (Oct. 17) – at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Week 5 (Oct. 24) – at Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Week 6 (Oct. 31) – OPEN

Week 7 (Nov. 7) – vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Week 8 (Nov. 14) – at Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Week 9 (Nov. 21) – vs. Mississippi State (Athens, Ga.)

Week 10 (Nov. 28) – at South Carolina (Columbia, S.Car.)

Week 11 (Dec. 5) – vs. Vanderbilt (Athens, Ga.)