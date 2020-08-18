Jaguars’ 1st road game in 2020 will be played in front of no fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ first road trip to the season, a visit to AFC South rival Tennessee, will be played with no fans in the stands.

The Titans and Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the announcement on Tuesday morning during his daily COVID-19 press conference. The Jaguars have lost six straight games in Nashville.

"Across the United States, there's a wide range of approaches to in-person attendance for professional sports based on a wide range of public health policies and the prevalence of the coronavirus in those locations," Cooper said.

"We must take a cautious approach recognizing that we cannot predict our COVID-19 metrics further into the fall sports season. I'm grateful both to the Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC for working closely with our Office of the Metro Public Health Department while prioritizing the safety of their players, staff and our residents."

The Jaguars have already announced plans to reduce stadium capacity to 25% at home games in 2020 due to the coronavirus. Jacksonville opens its season at home on Sept. 13 against the Colts. The NFL has mandated that if fans are attending games this season, masks must be worn.

The Jaguars split with the Titans last season, winning 20-7 at home on Thursday night football and getting routed 42-20 at Tennessee. Titans running back Derrick Henry, a Yulee High School graduate, rushed for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns in that game.

The Titans are 30-21 all-time against the Jaguars, including the first four games in that series when they were the Houston Oilers. Jacksonville is 9-16 all-time on the road against the Titans, with a 2-0 mark against the former Houston Oilers factored in.