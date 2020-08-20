Bad breaks continue: Jaguars TE Josh Oliver will miss season after broken foot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s another lost season for Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver.

The second-year player went on injured reserve Thursday morning, ending his second season in the league before it started. Oliver suffered a broken foot during a non-contact drill in practice last Sunday. He underwent surgery Tuesday.

Since Oliver was placed on IR prior to the final 53-man roster being finalized, he can not be brought back this season.

Oliver was a third-round pick in 2019 out of San Jose State and the Jaguars expected him to develop into a playmaking tight end, a position that has been a major drag for Jacksonville in recent years.

But Oliver suffered a hamstring injury during training camp and then had a back injury just four games into his return. The Jaguars placed him on IR in late November. He had three catches for 15 yards.

Training camp continues to be a struggle for the Jaguars in terms of personnel.

The Jaguars have had three players opt-out due to COVID-19 and two others retire. Defensive lineman Dontavius Russell is on IR and another defensive lineman, Brian Price, was waived with an injury settlement.

The team did activate two players from its reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, running back Ryquell Armstead and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.