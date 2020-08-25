Planning on drafting Gardner Minshew in fantasy football? Do it for the beer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Draft Gardner Minshew in fantasy football early enough and it may just win you a case of Bud Light.

You heard that right.

Pick Minshew early. Get beer later.

The promotion was published on Tuesday by Bud Light. It allows owners who select the Jaguars quarterback in the first round of their fantasy draft to be entered into a sweepstakes that could turn into ice cold beer.

Anheuser-Busch will award 250 winners in the sweepstakes and give those winners a $20 prepaid credit card, which it hopes you will use on Bud Light. Minshew going in the first round would be a massive stretch for many outside of Jacksonville. Pro Football Focus ranked him the 20th best quarterback in 2019 and currently lists him in the fourth — of four — tiers of quarterbacks in the NFL.

Could the allure of free beer push Minshew into the category of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Drew Brees? In free entry leagues, it’s a very good possibility. But for seasoned fantasy players or those in high stakes leagues, no chance.

There are some requirements.

It is open to anyone 21 years and older who selects the second-year Jaguars quarterback in the first round of their fantasy football draft and posts proof of that selection on Twitter using the hashtags #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes.

Winners of the contest will be notified on Twitter.

For Minshew, it’s another step into the national spotlight.

As a rookie, Minshew became an instant hit as soon as he entered the lineup. His mustache, jorts and relatable demeanor made him a legitimate and marketable star. One company even cast him in a bobblehead figure as “Jaguar King,” a spoof of the popular Netflix series, “Tiger King.”

Minshew went 6-6 last year as a starter and enters this season as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.