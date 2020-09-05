Jaguars make final cuts, keep rookie QB Luton to back up Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made their final roster cuts on Saturday, with the most notable news that they kept a rookie quarterback and waived a pair of veterans at the position.

The roster is, as expected, extremely young.

All 12 Jacksonville draft picks and four undrafted free agents made the 53-man roster, including sixth-round pick Jake Luton, who will back up Gardner Minshew II at quarterback to start the season. The Jaguars parted ways with both Josh Dobbs and Mike Glennon in Saturday cuts.

The regular season opener is Sept. 13 at home against the Colts.

Luton was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon State and performed well enough in camp that he made both Dobbs and Glennon expendable. He and Minshew are the only quarterbacks on the Jaguars’ roster.

Jacksonville’s dozen draft picks all stuck around, while four undrafted free agents (CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Coston, LS Ross Matiscik and RB James Robinson) are on the roster.

The Jaguars waived RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Josh Dobbs, TE Ben Ellefson, LB Nate Evans, TE Matt Flanagan, LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, WR Josh Hammond, OL Blake Hance, CB Amari Henderson, OL KC McDermott, OL Garrett McGhin, CB Parry Nickerson, LS Matt Orzech, OL Austen Pleasants, OL Ryan Pope, S J.R. Reed, WR Marvelle Ross and OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms.

Other notable moves on Saturday:

• QB Mike Glennon and DL Caraun Reid were released.

• WR Michael Walker (knee injury) was waived.

• CB Tramaine Bock was placed on the injured list.

• RB Ryquell Armstead was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.