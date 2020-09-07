QB Mike Glennon among Jaguars’ practice squad additions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After setting the active roster at 53, the Jaguars have signed quarterback Mike Glennon among the additions to the practice squad.

The practice squad is typically only available for players with limited NFL experience, but because of the pandemic, the league expanded the squad from 10 players per team to 16 while allowing six of those players to be of any experience level.

Glennon, 30, was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round in 2013. He played one season for Chicago, one for Arizona and spent 2019 with the Oakland Raiders. In six seasons in the NFL, Glennon has started 22 games, 13 of them coming in his rookie season in Tampa Bay, when the Buccaneers won four of his starts. He has not started a game since 2017 in Chicago.

Below is a working list of the players who have been reported to have been signed. The team is scheduled to release a full list Monday morning.