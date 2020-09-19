High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A look at scores from around north Florida and south Georgia in Week 3 of the high school football season.
FLORIDA
Thursday, Sept. 17
Menendez 28, Gainesville Eastside 3
Friday, Sept. 18
Alachua Santa Fe 26, Fort White 14
Baldwin 36, West Nassau 31
Baker County 47, White 0
Bartram Trail 26, Mandarin 13
Bolles 40, St. Augustine 23
Camden County 35, Raines 26
Cedar Creek Christian 20, Bishop Snyder 6
Creekside 35, First Coast 0
Clay 47, Orange Park 13
Christ’s Church 6, Deltona Trinity Christian 0
Episcopal 27, Englewood 22
Fernandina Beach 33, Wolfson 0
Flagler Palm Coast 38, Matanzas 0
Fleming Island 28, Fletcher 20
Hilliard 38, Stanton 7
Interlachen 46, Parrish Community 13
Keystone Heights 39, Providence 7
Lee 26, Ribault 18
Legacy Charter 27, Eagle’s View 6
Lowndes 37, Oakleaf 17
Madison County 32, Suwannee 14
Mayo Lafayette 41, St. Joseph 8
Newberry 28, Union County 21
Parker 41, Bishop Kenny 22
NFEI (0-1) at American Collegiate (2-0), late
Ponte Vedra 42, Palatka 0
Ridgeview 35, Middleburg 0
Sandalwood 35, Nease 0
University Christian 33, Bradford 22
Westside 34, Jackson 20
Wildwood 62, Crescent City 6
Yulee 46, Paxon 6
Zarephath Academy 34, Joshua Christian 0
Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Trinity Christian.
GEORGIA
Friday, Sept. 18
Benedictine 21, Brunswick 16
Camden County 35, Raines 26
Charlton County 27, Long County 7
Glynn Academy 21, Winder 14
Pierce County 42, Claxton 0
Off: Ware County.