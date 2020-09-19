73ºF

High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 3

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Creekside receiver Jack Goodrich makes a catch and run against First Coast during a game on Friday night. Creekside won 35-0.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A look at scores from around north Florida and south Georgia in Week 3 of the high school football season.

FLORIDA

Thursday, Sept. 17

Menendez 28, Gainesville Eastside 3

Friday, Sept. 18

Alachua Santa Fe 26, Fort White 14

Baldwin 36, West Nassau 31

Baker County 47, White 0

Bartram Trail 26, Mandarin 13

Bolles 40, St. Augustine 23

Camden County 35, Raines 26

Cedar Creek Christian 20, Bishop Snyder 6

Creekside 35, First Coast 0

Clay 47, Orange Park 13

Christ’s Church 6, Deltona Trinity Christian 0

Episcopal 27, Englewood 22

Fernandina Beach 33, Wolfson 0

Flagler Palm Coast 38, Matanzas 0

Fleming Island 28, Fletcher 20

Hilliard 38, Stanton 7

Interlachen 46, Parrish Community 13

Keystone Heights 39, Providence 7

Lee 26, Ribault 18

Legacy Charter 27, Eagle’s View 6

Lowndes 37, Oakleaf 17

Madison County 32, Suwannee 14

Mayo Lafayette 41, St. Joseph 8

Newberry 28, Union County 21

Parker 41, Bishop Kenny 22

NFEI (0-1) at American Collegiate (2-0), late

Ponte Vedra 42, Palatka 0

Ridgeview 35, Middleburg 0

Sandalwood 35, Nease 0

University Christian 33, Bradford 22

Westside 34, Jackson 20

Wildwood 62, Crescent City 6

Yulee 46, Paxon 6

Zarephath Academy 34, Joshua Christian 0

Off: Atlantic Coast, Columbia, Trinity Christian.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 18

Benedictine 21, Brunswick 16

Camden County 35, Raines 26

Charlton County 27, Long County 7

Glynn Academy 21, Winder 14

Pierce County 42, Claxton 0

Off: Ware County.

