Keystone Heights football team forced out of action due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Keystone Heights football team will be out of action through Oct. 9 due to COVID-19 issues, Clay County District Schools announced on Wednesday.

The Indians become the second high school in the county to have to go into quarantine due to concerns about COVID-19. The Clay High football team had to cancel its game at Palatka last week due to potential coronavirus exposure.

That means Keystone Heights' football game at St. Joseph Friday night and its Oct. 9 game at Crescent City are off. Earlier in the day, Menendez High School in St. Augustine said it was canceling all practices and its game Friday due to numerous players and coaches becoming sick.

“The Florida Department of Health - Clay County has recommended the quarantine of all individuals on the Keystone Heights High School Varsity Football Team due to the potential exposure to positive COVID-19 cases. Out of an abundance of caution for student athletes' health and safety, the District is following the Florida Department of Health - Clay County’s recommendation,” the Clay County District said in a statement.

“As a result of the number of players impacted during this time, practices and games are cancelled through Friday, October 9th based on the quarantine windows provided by the Florida Department of Health - Clay County.”

Clay High’s football team is able to return to practice on Oct. 1, provided things have stabilized. The Clay volleyball team was also quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure. The volleyball cancellations wiped out six games listed on the Blue Devils' schedule. Volleyball players can return Oct. 8. The volleyball regular season ends on Oct. 10.