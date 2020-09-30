Menendez-St. Augustine rivalry game off due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Menendez football team’s game at rival St. Augustine Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19.

It marks the second time in as many weeks that an area football team has been forced to cancel a game due to coronavirus quarantine measures. Clay High had to cancel last week’s game at Palatka due to players having to quarantine.

“They’ve got kids with symptoms and until they know what they’re dealing with, they’re not comfortable practicing, playing,” said St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock. “It’s just not in the cards this week.”

The Yellow Jackets and Falcons have met every season since 2001. St. Augustine’s junior varsity team faced Menendez in 2000, the school’s first year.

Braddock was hoping that he could find the Yellow Jackets a replacement opponent on short notice.

In addition to Clay’s football cancellation last week, members of the Clay volleyball team also had to cancel games due to quarantine requirements.

Columbia lost its Week 5 opponent this week, Gainesville, due to a COVID-19 cancellation. It was able to pick up Tallahassee’s Florida State University School as a replacement game.