High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at how area high school football teams fared in Week 5 of the high school football season.
How the Super 10 fared
Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification, Result
1. (2) Bartram Trail, (3-1), Class 8A: Lost to Plantation American Heritage, 35-10.
2. (3) Fleming Island (4-0), Class 7A: Beat No. 5 Creekside, 26-23.
3. (1) Bolles, (3-1), Class 4A: Beat Palatka, 49-0.
4. (4) Baker County (4-0), Class 5A: Beat Westside, 35-6.
5. (NR) Creekside (2-2), Class 7A: Lost to No. 2 Fleming Island, 26-23.
6. (5) Lee (3-0), Class 6A: Beat Middleburg, 55-8.
7. (6) Oakleaf (2-2), Class 8A: Lost to Camden County, 25-12.
8. (7) Trinity Christian (2-1), Class 3A: Beat North Florida Educational, 42-6.
9. (NR) Ponte Vedra (3-0), Class 6A: Beat Matanzas, 38-10.
10. (10) Baldwin (4-0), Class 3A: Beat University Christian, 18-14.
Week 5 scores
FLORIDA
Thursday, Oct. 1
Clay 41, Gainesville Eastside 14
Friday, Oct. 2
Baker County 35, Westside 6
Baldwin 18, University Christian 14
Bolles 49, Palatka 0
Camden County 25, Oakleaf 12
Christ’s Church 26, Bishop Snyder 14
First Coast 28, West Nassau 21
Flagler Palm Coast 27, Orange City University 12
Fleming Island 26, Creekside 23
Fletcher 24, Atlantic Coast 14
Florida High 27, Columbia 14
Gainesville Buchholz 59, Suwannee 42
Hilliard 19, Wolfson 7
Interlachen 16, Bell 0
Jackson 39, Fernandina Beach 13
Lee 55, Middleburg 8
Madison County 14, Bradford 0
Parker 20, Raines 14
Plantation American Heritage 35, Bartram Trail 10
Ponte Vedra 38, Matanzas 10
Providence 13, Father Lopez 9
Ribault 55, Yulee 13
Ridgeview 18, Orange Park 14
St. Edward’s 35, Cedar Creek Christian 6
Sandalwood 39, Clearwater Academy 38
Taylor County 28, Fort White 26
Trinity Christian 42, NFEI 6
Union County 42, Hamilton County 34
White 46, Bishop Kenny 23
Zephyrhills Christian 35, Zarephath Academy 0
Halifax Christian (1-2) at Joshua Christian (0-1), 6 p.m.
Others
Eagle’s View (1-3) at Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Episcopal (2-1) at Crescent City (0-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Mandarin (1-2) at Nease (1-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Menendez (1-2) at St. Augustine (1-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
St. Joseph (0-3) at Keystone Heights (2-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Off: Crescent City, Englewood, Episcopal, Keystone Heights, Paxon, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Stanton.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 2
Ware County 35, Bainbridge 30
Tift Area Academy 24, Charlton County 21
Pierce County 20, Eagle’s Landing Christian 13
Coffee 56, Glynn Academy 7
Off: Brunswick.