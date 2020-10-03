62ºF

High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 5

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Ponte Vedra running back Campbell Parker eludes a Matanzas defender in the third quarter of their 38-10 win Friday October 2, 2020 in Ponte Vedra. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at how area high school football teams fared in Week 5 of the high school football season.

How the Super 10 fared

Rank (Previous) School, Record, Classification, Result

1. (2) Bartram Trail, (3-1), Class 8A: Lost to Plantation American Heritage, 35-10.

2. (3) Fleming Island (4-0), Class 7A: Beat No. 5 Creekside, 26-23.

3. (1) Bolles, (3-1), Class 4A: Beat Palatka, 49-0.

4. (4) Baker County (4-0), Class 5A: Beat Westside, 35-6.

5. (NR) Creekside (2-2), Class 7A: Lost to No. 2 Fleming Island, 26-23.

6. (5) Lee (3-0), Class 6A: Beat Middleburg, 55-8.

7. (6) Oakleaf (2-2), Class 8A: Lost to Camden County, 25-12.

8. (7) Trinity Christian (2-1), Class 3A: Beat North Florida Educational, 42-6.

9. (NR) Ponte Vedra (3-0), Class 6A: Beat Matanzas, 38-10.

10. (10) Baldwin (4-0), Class 3A: Beat University Christian, 18-14.

Week 5 scores

FLORIDA

Thursday, Oct. 1

Clay 41, Gainesville Eastside 14

Friday, Oct. 2

Baker County 35, Westside 6

Baldwin 18, University Christian 14

Bolles 49, Palatka 0

Camden County 25, Oakleaf 12

Christ’s Church 26, Bishop Snyder 14

First Coast 28, West Nassau 21

Flagler Palm Coast 27, Orange City University 12

Fleming Island 26, Creekside 23

Fletcher 24, Atlantic Coast 14

Florida High 27, Columbia 14

Gainesville Buchholz 59, Suwannee 42

Hilliard 19, Wolfson 7

Interlachen 16, Bell 0

Jackson 39, Fernandina Beach 13

Lee 55, Middleburg 8

Madison County 14, Bradford 0

Parker 20, Raines 14

Plantation American Heritage 35, Bartram Trail 10

Ponte Vedra 38, Matanzas 10

Providence 13, Father Lopez 9

Ribault 55, Yulee 13

Ridgeview 18, Orange Park 14

St. Edward’s 35, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Sandalwood 39, Clearwater Academy 38

Taylor County 28, Fort White 26

Trinity Christian 42, NFEI 6

Union County 42, Hamilton County 34

White 46, Bishop Kenny 23

Zephyrhills Christian 35, Zarephath Academy 0

Halifax Christian (1-2) at Joshua Christian (0-1), 6 p.m.

Others

Eagle’s View (1-3) at Ocala St. John Lutheran (0-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Episcopal (2-1) at Crescent City (0-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Mandarin (1-2) at Nease (1-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Menendez (1-2) at St. Augustine (1-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

St. Joseph (0-3) at Keystone Heights (2-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Off: Crescent City, Englewood, Episcopal, Keystone Heights, Paxon, St. Augustine, St. Joseph, Stanton.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 2

Ware County 35, Bainbridge 30

Camden County 25, Oakleaf 12

Tift Area Academy 24, Charlton County 21

Pierce County 20, Eagle’s Landing Christian 13

Coffee 56, Glynn Academy 7

Off: Brunswick.

