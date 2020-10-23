Florida-Georgia update: No tailgating, alcohol sales finally permitted at game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area on Georgia-Florida game day, one of several updates that the city announced Friday.

The other big one: Fans will now have the ability to purchase beer and wine during the game. Last year, beer and wine were sold only in the clubs and suites. This year, it will be available at concession stands throughout TIAA Bank Field.

The game between the SEC East rivals is Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m.

The city again emphasized that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, tailgating in stadium parking lots — a long-standing tradition for the game — will not be allowed. The city has also canceled RV City, Bold City Bash and other traditional events.

Only game ticket holders will be allowed in the stadium lots this year, so anyone without a ticket is asked not to try to come party with friends.

Business owners with private property near the complex told News4Jax last week that festivities will continue for them.

“Tailgating for the big game will definitely be happening here, maybe a little differently here, but still happening and friends will have a great time,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of Airstream Ventures.

His company operates the River City Railway on Adams Street. It’s a group of train cars converted into luxury tailgate suites, and they’re all sold out.

As for the game, stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early at TIAA Bank Field.

All 88 gates will be available for entry and there will be new magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets.

After entering, fans will use new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.

Unless they are actively eating or drinking, all fans must wear face coverings that completely cover their mouth and nose when entering the stadium and once inside. Anyone not wearing a mask could face discipline according to fan guidelines.

The city said no cash will be accepted for transactions in the stadium. All concession stands and restrooms will be open and all payments inside the stadium will be contactless.

Beer and wine will be served and available for purchase at concession stands throughout the stadium.

TIAA Bank Field will have over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the lower and upper concourses, plaza and premium spaces. Physical distancing signage, including directional arrows, queue line spacing indicators and safety reminders have been posted throughout the stadium.