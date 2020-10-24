High school football 2020: Results from around the area in Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books.

Here’s a glance at how our News4Jax Super 10 fared and the complete scoreboard from around the area, including a pair of Super 10 showdowns.

• David Kemp connected on a 54-yard field goal with 1 minute, 23 seconds to play to lift the Bears to a 30-27 win over No. 5 Oakleaf. Running back A.J. Jones III scored a 9-yard touchdown with 3:49 to play to tie things at 27-all.

Bartram followed by stopping Oakleaf’s fourth-and-7 conversion attempt and would set Kemp up for the game-winning try three plays later. He had field goals of 49 and 28 yards in the first half.

Oakleaf QB Walter Simmons III accounted for 296 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard run.

• In another Super 10 matchup, No. 3 Trinity Christian turned in another defensive gem in topping Lee 14-6. The Conquerors were coming off of a shutout win on the road last week at nationally ranked Plantation American Heritage. Trinity QB JaCory Jordan had both Trinity touchdowns, one on the ground and the other on a pass to Runye Norton.

How the Super 10 fared

Rank, Team, Record, Classification, Week 8 result

1. Bolles, (6-1), Class 4A: Beat University Christian, 33-19.

2. Bartram Trail, (6-1), Class 8A: Beat Oakleaf, 30-27.

3. Trinity Christian (5-1), Class 3A: Beat Lee, 14-6.

4. Lee (4-1), Class 6A: LOST to Trinity Christian, 14-6.

5. Oakleaf (4-3), Class 8A: LOST to Bartram Trail, 30-27.

6. Baker County (6-1), Class 5A: Beat West Nassau, 28-12.

7. Fleming Island (4-2), Class 7A: LOST to Gainesville Buchholz, 24-21.

8. Baldwin (6-0), Class 3A: OFF

9. Sandalwood (5-1), Class 8A: LOST to Mandarin, 29-14.

10. Fletcher (4-1), Class 7A: OFF, game canceled due to COVID-19.

Week 8 scoreboard

Friday, Oct. 23

Baker County 28, West Nassau 12

Bartram Trail 30, Oakleaf 27

Bolles 33, University Christian 19

Bradford 36, Palatka 6

Branford 12, Interlachen 7

Central Florida Christian 36, Cedar Creek Christian 6

Clay 56, Middleburg 28

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (3-2) at NFEI (0-5), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Eagle’s View 42, Leesburg First Academy 0

Englewood 22, Stanton 0

First Coast 21, Atlantic Coast 16

Fletcher (4-1) at Creekside (4-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Gainesville Buchholz 24, Fleming Island 21

Gainesville PK Yonge 32, Fort White 0

Hawthorne 30, Union County 20

Hilliard 36, Fernandina Beach 31

Keystone Heights 35, Pierson Taylor 9

Mandarin 29, Sandalwood 14

Matanzas 35, Lyman 20

Mayo Lafayette (3-3) at Joshua Christian (0-3), canceled

Mount Dora Christian 61, Crescent City 20

Orange Park 28, Gainesville Eastside 14

Raines 44, Yulee 13

Ridgeview 38, Menendez 24

St. Augustine 49, Nease 16

Suwannee 14, Ponte Vedra 0

Paxon 17, St. Joseph 15

Providence (4-2) at Episcopal (3-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Trinity Christian 14, Lee 6

Valdosta 41, Westside 0

Wakulla 30, Columbia 29

White 12, Ribault 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

Wolfson (0-6) at Christ’s Church (4-0)

Off: Baldwin, Bishop Kenny, Bishop Snyder, Creekside, Episcopal, Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Jackson, NFEI, Parker, Paxon, Providence, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 23

Brunswick 38, Statesboro 18

Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 3*

Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7*

Ware County 24, Coffee 14

Off: Camden County, Charlton County.

Region games indicated by an *

Information from freelance reporter Ward Clayton was used in this report.