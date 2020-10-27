News4Jax Super 10: Unbeaten Clay makes debut in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ninth installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results. Make sure to check out the complete schedule below due to several adjustments this week.

1. (1) Bolles, (6-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. University Christian, 33-19.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Bulldogs used a strong second half defensively to squeeze UC and atone for a loss to the Christians last year. It’s a week off and then Daytona Beach Mainland for the Bulldogs.

2. (2) Bartram Trail, (6-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Oakleaf, 30-27.

This week: vs. Sandalwood (5-1).

Glance: The Bears roared back last week and stunned Oakleaf with a 54-yard field goal by steady kicker David Kemp. Bartram scored 10 points inside the final four minutes for the win. Bartram closes out with Sandalwood and Raines, games that they should win easily.

3. (3) Trinity Christian (5-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Lee, 14-6.

This week: vs. Raines, (3-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Conquerors getting better and better by the week. Their defense continues to show that it’s the real deal. Trinity closes out with Raines and Ribault before facing unbeaten Baldwin on Nov. 13 in the playoff opener.

4. (6) Baker County (6-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. West Nassau, 28-12.

This week: vs. Bishop Kenny (1-5).

Glance: Wildcats bounced back from their lone loss by taking apart West Nassau last week. A regular season finale against surging Suwannee next week should prep Baker County for the playoffs.

5. (5) Oakleaf (4-3), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 30-27.

This week: vs. Nease (1-5).

Glance: Knights were motoring along well last week before letting one slip away. They shouldn’t have an issue this week before facing unbeaten Clay in the regular season finale next week.

6. (8) Baldwin (6-0), Class 3A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Yulee (2-5).

Glance: Indians have zeroed in on an unbeaten regular season and have just Yulee and winless Middleburg left before their playoff opener against Trinity Christian. Can Baldwin run the regular season table?

7. (4) Lee (4-1), Class 6A

Last week: lost to Trinity Christian, 14-6.

This week: vs. Gainesville (1-2), 6 p.m.

Glance: Generals struggled offensively against Trinity last week and haven’t faced the best competition outside of that. Their four wins have come against typically very good teams who are struggling mightily this year (combined 3-21), so it’s difficult to judge just how good the Generals are. Lee is usually money in the playoffs though. This is their regular season finale before the playoffs begin.

8. (NR) Clay (6-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 56-28.

This week: vs. Ridgeview (6-1).

Glance: Blue Devils have the area’s best RB in Al’querious Ray (1,222 yards, 15 TDs) and have a shot to finish as the best team in Clay County this season. Good games this week and next (at Oakleaf) before the playoffs begin.

9. (7) Fleming Island (4-2), Class 7A

Last week: lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 24-21.

This week: at Atlantic Coast (2-4), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have dropped two of three games since making a quick stop at No. 1 in the Super 10. This is a chance to get things right before the state playoffs begin.

10. (NR) Creekside (4-2), Class 7A

Last week: Off, game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (4-1).

Glance: Knights move back into the Super 10, despite missing a game against Fletcher last week due to COVID-19 issues with the Senators. Very difficult game ahead against the Bobcats Friday night.

Dropped out: Sandalwood (5-1, Class 8A), lost to Mandarin, 29-12; Fletcher (4-1, Class 7A), have missed last two weeks due to COVID-19.

On the bubble: Fletcher (4-1, Class 7A); Hilliard (6-0, Class 1A); Ponte Vedra (5-2, Class 6A); St. Augustine (4-2, Class 6A); Sandalwood (5-1, Class 8A), Suwannee (6-2, Class 5A).

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

Friday, Oct. 30 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Baldwin (6-0) at Yulee (2-5)

Bishop Kenny (1-5) at Baker County (6-1)

Bishop Snyder (2-5) at Bronson (5-3)

Cedar Creek Christian (2-5) at Ocala Christian (1-6)

Crescent City (0-6) at University Christian (2-4)

DeLand (2-0) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-3)

Eagle’s View (5-2) at Providence (4-2)

Fernandina Beach (5-3) at NFEI (0-5)

Fleming Island (5-2) at Atlantic Coast (2-4), 6 p.m.

Fletcher (4-1) at First Coast (3-2), 6 p.m.

Gainesville (1-2) at Lee (4-1), 6 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz (4-1) at Creekside (4-2)

Hilliard (6-0) at Halifax Academy (3-3)

Jordan Christian Prep (0-4) at Joshua Christian (0-3)

Keystone Heights (5-1) at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County (7-1) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-3)

Matanzas (3-3) at Englewood (2-4), 6 p.m.

Nease (1-5) at Oakleaf (4-3)

Newberry (7-1) at Fort White (0-5), 7:30 p.m.

North Miami Beach (1-0) at Columbia (0-5), 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park (3-4) at Menendez (2-4)

Palatka (0-8) at Middleburg (0-7)

Parker (2-4) at Westside (3-3), 6 p.m.

Paxon (3-3) at Episcopal (3-2)

Ponte Vedra (5-2) at St. Augustine (4-2)

Raines (3-3) at Trinity Christian (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (6-1) at Clay (6-0)

St. Joseph (1-5) at Christ’s Church (5-0)

Sandalwood (5-1) at Bartram Trail (6-1)

South Sumter (1-3) at Bradford (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (4-3) at Chiefland (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau (2-6) at Jackson (4-2), 6 p.m.

White (4-3) at Mandarin (2-4), 6 p.m.

Wolfson at Pine Ridge, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Stanton (0-5), 6 p.m.

Off: Bolles, Ribault, Suwannee.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 30

Brooks County (6-1) at Charlton County (3-3), 7:30 p.m.*

Brunswick (5-2) at Richmond Hill (6-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County (4-3) at Colquitt County (4-0), 8 p.m.*

Effingham County (2-4) at Glynn Academy (4-3), 7:30*

Madison County (7-1) at Pierce County (5-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Ware County (6-0) at Warner Robins (4-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Pierce County