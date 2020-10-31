Chelsea's Pulisic injured ahead of US match in Wales

BURNLEY – Christian Pulisic's participation in the United States' first match in more than nine months could be in jeopardy after the Chelsea winger was injured in the warmup ahead of the Premier League game against Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Pulisic “felt something on his hamstring” and was replaced in the starting lineup by Timo Werner.

"We’re talking minor, nothing serious,” Lampard said after Chelsea's 3-0 win at Turf Moor, where Pulisic scored a hat trick in a league game last season.

The 22-year-old Pulisic only returned to full fitness this month after a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Aug. 1.

The U.S. team is scheduled to play Wales in Swansea on Nov. 12, the Americans' first international fixture since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The team's last match was a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in a February friendly, using mostly Major League Soccer players.

Pulisic hasn't played for the Americans since a 2-0 defeat at Canada on Oct. 15 last year.

