High school football 2020: Results from around the area in Week 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ninth week of the high school football season is in the books and here’s how area teams did on Friday night. This is the last full week of the regular season as a handful of playoff games begin next week.

How the Super 10 fared

(Rank, School, Record, Classification)

1. Bolles, (6-1), Class 4A: OFF

2. Bartram Trail, (6-1), Class 8A: Beat Sandalwood, 28-13.

3. Trinity Christian (6-1), Class 3A: Beat Raines, 21-0.

4. Baker County (7-1), Class 5A: Beat Bishop Kenny, 49-7.

5. Oakleaf (5-3), Class 8A: Beat Nease, 35-14.

6. Baldwin (7-0), Class 3A: Beat Yulee, 22-17.

7. Lee (5-1), Class 6A: Beat Gainesville, 29-3.

8. Clay (7-0), Class 5A: Beat Ridgeview, 63-27

9. Fleming Island (5-2), Class 7A: Beat Atlantic Coast, 35-14.

10. Creekside (4-3), Class 7A: LOST to Gainesville Buchholz, 49-27.

Week 9 scoreboard

Florida

Friday, Oct. 30

Baldwin 22, Yulee 17

Baker County 49, Bishop Kenny 7

Bartram Trail 28, Sandalwood 13

Bishop Snyder 21, Bronson 18

Cedar Creek Christian 62, Ocala Christian 40

Christ’s Church 24, St. Joseph 7

Clay 63, Ridgeview 27

Columbia 35, North Miami Beach 34

Eagle’s View (5-2) at Providence (4-2), canceled

Episcopal 48, Paxon 28

Fernandina Beach 49, NFEI 16

Flagler Palm Coast 15, Madison County 14

Fleming Island 35, Atlantic Coast 14

Gainesville Buchholz 49, Creekside 27

Hilliard 50, Halifax Academy 6

Keystone Heights 17, Interlachen 7

Lee 29, Gainesville 3

Mandarin 34, White 12

Matanzas 41, Englewood 6

Menendez 35, Orange Park 32

Newberry 39, Fort White 19

Oakleaf 35, Nease 14

Palatka 20, Middleburg 15

St. Augustine 44, Ponte Vedra 14

Stanton 42, Zarephath Academy 20

Trinity Christian 21, Raines 0

University Christian 69, Crescent City 22

South Sumter 31, Bradford 20

Union County 42, Chiefland 7

West Nassau 24, Jackson 12

Westside 19, Parker 14

Wolfson at Pine Ridge, canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Monday, Nov. 2

Fletcher (4-1) at First Coast (3-2), 6 p.m.

Off: Bolles, Ribault, Suwannee.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 30

Brooks County 49, Charlton County 13

Colquitt County 34, Camden County 13

Glynn Academy 38, Effingham County 0*

Richmond Hill 42, Brunswick 27*

Warner Robins 22, Ware County 19*

Madison County (7-1) at Pierce County (5-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Region games indicated by an *

Off: Pierce County