Report: Gardner Minshew will miss next week’s game with thumb injury

Justin Barney, Sports editor

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to throw a pass against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter in the game at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew will miss next week’s game as he battles a thumb injury, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Minshew reportedly has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his thumb, injuries that were not disclosed by the second-year player until X-rays during Jacksonville’s bye week.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Minshew will be placed on the inactive list prior to the Week 9 game against the Texans at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars (1-6) are off this week.

If Minshew is out, that puts the quarterback duties in the hands of veteran Mike Glennon or rookie Jake Luton.

Jacksonville’s offense has been erratic and Minshew has struggled the last several games, likely as a result of his thumb injury.

Minshew has passed for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, both totals that rank in the top 10 in the league.

