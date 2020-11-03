News4Jax Super 10: Fletcher moves back in as most teams hold steady

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 10th installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results. Make sure to check out the complete schedule below due to several adjustments this week.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (1) Bolles, (6-1), Class 4A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1), Thursday.

Glance: An off week before a visit to face the Buccaneers, Bolles once again has state championship expectations. The goal now — stay healthy as the playoff opener awaits on Nov. 13 against The Villages.

2. (2) Bartram Trail, (7-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Sandalwood, 28-13.

This week: at Raines (3-5), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: The Bears thundered right along and should barrel into the state playoffs riding a five-game winning streak. Sandalwood’s defense gave them some issues last week, but not enough. Barring an upset, Bartram is poised to face Oakleaf in its state playoff opener on Nov. 20.

3. (3) Trinity Christian (6-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Raines, 21-0.

This week: at Ribault (1-5), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: The Conquerors have five consecutive games where they have allowed seven points or less, including a pair of shutouts. This team is all about defense this season. If Trinity’s offense can pick up the pace, this team will enter the 3A playoffs as the state championship favorite.

4. (4) Baker County (7-1), Class 5A

Last week: d. Bishop Kenny, 49-7.

This week: vs. Suwannee (6-2).

Glance: No issues for the Wildcats, who wrap up the regular season with a showdown against a tough Suwannee team that has posted three consecutive shutout wins.

5. (5) Oakleaf (5-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Nease, 35-14.

This week: vs. Clay (7-0).

Glance: The Knights warmed up for what they’re expecting to be a lengthy playoff run with a three-TD rout of Nease. They’ll see the Panthers again in the opening round of the playoffs on Nov. 13. Can they end Clay’s perfect season this week?

6. (6) Baldwin (7-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. Yulee, 22-17.

This week: at Middleburg (0-8).

Glance: The Indians were down a few players and battled through a rough game at Yulee last week before pulling out a victory to remain unbeaten. Despite Middleburg’s winless record, the Broncos shouldn’t be taken lightly. They beat Baldwin 32-31 last season.

7. (8) Clay (7-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Ridgeview, 63-27.

This week: at Oakleaf (5-3).

Glance: The Blue Devils put their unbeaten streak on the line against Clay County rival Oakleaf in what serves as the de factor county championship game. Can Al’querious Ray and the Blue Devils keep things rolling along?

8. (7) Lee (5-1), Class 6A

Last week: d. Gainesville, 29-3.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Generals handled business in their regular season finale and now await a home playoff game next Friday against Fort Walton Beach.

9. (7) Fleming Island (6-2), Class 7A

Last week: d. Atlantic Coast, 35-14.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Golden Eagles closed out the regular season strong after an uneven mid-portion of October. They’re off until their playoff opener against Tate on Nov. 13.

10. (NR) Fletcher (5-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. First Coast, 42-6 (Monday).

This week: vs. Mandarin (3-4), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Glance: A short turnaround for the Senators, who missed two games due to COVID-19 issues and then crushed the Buccaneers on Monday night to make their return to the Super 10.

Dropped out: Creekside (4-3, Class 7A, lost to Gainesville Buchholz, 49-27).

On the bubble: Creekside (4-3, Class 7A); Hilliard (6-0, Class 1A); St. Augustine (5-2, Class 6A); Sandalwood (5-2, Class 8A), Suwannee (6-2, Class 5A).

Week 10 schedule

FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-4), 6 p.m.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1)

First Coast (3-2) at Jackson (4-3), 6 p.m.

Mandarin (3-4) at Fletcher (4-1), 6 p.m.

Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Ribault (1-5), 6 p.m.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast (2-5) at Nease (1-6)

Baldwin (7-0) at Middleburg (0-8)

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3)

Creekside (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (3-3) at Hagerty (4-3)

Interlachen (4-4) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Jordan Christian Prep (0-5) at Joshua Christian (0-3), 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights (6-1) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Menendez (3-4) at Matanzas (4-3)

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (6-2) at West Nassau (3-6)

St. Augustine (5-2) at Palatka (1-8)

Sandalwood (5-2) at Jackson (4-3)

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1)

Young Kids in Motion (3-2) at Stanton (1-5), 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Hilliard (7-0)

Playoffs

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Englewood (2-5) at Columbia (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal (4-2) at Wolfson (0-7), 6 p.m.

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: Quincy Munroe (8-0) at University Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Hamilton County (2-5) at Fort White (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson (5-4) at Crescent City (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Christ’s Church (6-0) at Orlando Christian Prep (5-2)

Providence (4-2) at Bradenton Christian (4-1)

Class A

Cedar Creek Christian (3-5) at Berean Christian (0-7)

Santa Fe Catholic (0-6) at Eagle’s View (5-2)

Seven Rivers (4-4) at Bishop Snyder (3-5)

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island.

GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlton County (3-4, 1-2) at Irwin County (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Long County (0-8, 0-2) at Pierce County (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) at Glynn Academy (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Tift County (2-4, 0-1) at Camden County (4-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Region games indicated by an *

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.