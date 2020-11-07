High school football 2020: Scores from around the area in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on the horizon.

Week 10 wrapped up the regular season for area programs and also included seven state playoff play-in games. Here’s a look at next week’s playoff schedule, too.

How the Super 10 fared

Rank, school, record, classification, result

1. Bolles, (6-2), Class 4A: LOST to Daytona Beach Mainland, 7-3.

2. Bartram Trail, (8-1), Class 8A: Beat Raines, 42-26.

3. Trinity Christian (7-1), Class 3A: Beat Ribault, 29-6.

4. Baker County (7-2), Class 5A: LOST to Suwannee, 35-32.

5. Oakleaf (6-3), Class 8A: Beat Clay, 41-14.

6. Baldwin (8-0), Class 3A: Beat Middleburg, 20-0.

7. Clay (7-1), Class 5A: LOST to Oakleaf, 41-14.

8. Lee (5-1), Class 6A: OFF

9. Fleming Island (6-2), Class 7A: OFF

10. Fletcher (6-1), Class 7A: Beat Mandarin, 28-13.

Week 10 scores

Thursday’s results

Bartram Trail 42, Raines 26

Daytona Beach Mainland 7, Bolles 3

Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), canceled

Sandalwood 29, Jackson 0

Trinity Christian 29, Ribault 6

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside 32, Yulee 7

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White 34, Bishop Kenny 31

Friday’s results

Atlantic Coast 34, Nease 21

Baldwin 20, Middleburg 0

Creekside 26, Ponte Vedra 9

Flagler Palm Coast 33, Hagerty 0

Fletcher 28, Mandarin 13

Interlachen 48, St. Joseph 21

Matanzas 13, Menendez 3

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Oakleaf 41, Clay 14

St. Augustine 51, Palatka 8

Suwannee 35, Baker County 32

Union County 42, Keystone Heights 20

Young Kids in Motion 44, Stanton 8

West Nassau 34, Ridgeview 20

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Hilliard (7-0), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Playoffs

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Columbia 41, Englewood 7

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: University Christian 42, Quincy Munroe 0

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Fort White 14, Hamilton County 6

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson 33, Crescent City 8

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Orlando Christian Prep 40, Christ’s Church 21

Bradenton Christian 36, Providence 20

Class A

Cedar Creek Christian 28, Berean Christian 7

Eagle’s View 38, Santa Fe Catholic 9

Bishop Snyder 28, Seven Rivers 24

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, First Coast, Paxon.

Georgia

Friday, Nov. 6

Camden County 35, Tift County 14*

Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5*

Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16

Pierce County 52, Long County 0*

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.