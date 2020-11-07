High school football 2020: Scores from around the area in Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on the horizon.
Week 10 wrapped up the regular season for area programs and also included seven state playoff play-in games. Here’s a look at next week’s playoff schedule, too.
How the Super 10 fared
Rank, school, record, classification, result
1. Bolles, (6-2), Class 4A: LOST to Daytona Beach Mainland, 7-3.
2. Bartram Trail, (8-1), Class 8A: Beat Raines, 42-26.
3. Trinity Christian (7-1), Class 3A: Beat Ribault, 29-6.
4. Baker County (7-2), Class 5A: LOST to Suwannee, 35-32.
5. Oakleaf (6-3), Class 8A: Beat Clay, 41-14.
6. Baldwin (8-0), Class 3A: Beat Middleburg, 20-0.
7. Clay (7-1), Class 5A: LOST to Oakleaf, 41-14.
8. Lee (5-1), Class 6A: OFF
9. Fleming Island (6-2), Class 7A: OFF
10. Fletcher (6-1), Class 7A: Beat Mandarin, 28-13.
Week 10 scores
Thursday’s results
Bartram Trail 42, Raines 26
Daytona Beach Mainland 7, Bolles 3
Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), canceled
Sandalwood 29, Jackson 0
Trinity Christian 29, Ribault 6
Playoffs
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside 32, Yulee 7
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White 34, Bishop Kenny 31
Friday’s results
Atlantic Coast 34, Nease 21
Baldwin 20, Middleburg 0
Creekside 26, Ponte Vedra 9
Flagler Palm Coast 33, Hagerty 0
Fletcher 28, Mandarin 13
Interlachen 48, St. Joseph 21
Matanzas 13, Menendez 3
NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Oakleaf 41, Clay 14
St. Augustine 51, Palatka 8
Suwannee 35, Baker County 32
Union County 42, Keystone Heights 20
Young Kids in Motion 44, Stanton 8
West Nassau 34, Ridgeview 20
Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Hilliard (7-0), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Playoffs
Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Columbia 41, Englewood 7
Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7
Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: University Christian 42, Quincy Munroe 0
Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Fort White 14, Hamilton County 6
Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson 33, Crescent City 8
Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs
Class 3A
Orlando Christian Prep 40, Christ’s Church 21
Bradenton Christian 36, Providence 20
Class A
Cedar Creek Christian 28, Berean Christian 7
Eagle’s View 38, Santa Fe Catholic 9
Bishop Snyder 28, Seven Rivers 24
Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, First Coast, Paxon.
Georgia
Friday, Nov. 6
Camden County 35, Tift County 14*
Glynn Academy 7, Richmond Hill 5*
Irwin County 58, Charlton County 16
Pierce County 52, Long County 0*
Off: Brunswick, Ware County.