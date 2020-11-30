Jaguar fans react to team firing GM Dave Caldwell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For 10 straight games, it’s been loss after loss for the Jaguars. Fans said they didn’t know when the team would see a change. That is until Sunday, when the team announced they fired General Manager Dave Caldwell.

“I think it was a pretty good decision,” said fan Jeff Alvin.

“So the Jags fired their GM today. I can’t believe that. I didn’t know that. It kind of doesn’t surprise me, but yet again, it does, said fan Debrah Coury.

In a statement Sunday, Jags owner Shad Khan said the team needs new leadership, saying Caldwell’s efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects.

“I think the whole coaching staff, from the front office to the field, should’ve been gone when Blake Bortles left,” said Alvin.

This was Caldwell’s eighth season with the Jags.

Fans said after the rough season they’ve had, this could be a step forward for the team.

“Hopefully, with the new management, they will have more guidance and it will lead to a better outcome,” said fan Ashley McNamara.

“We just really need to get it together, you know, and get some organization going on,” said Coury.

Some fans found some optimism in this decision, saying it’s setting up the Jags for a stronger 2021 season.

“We can wind up having, you know, a better rest of the season and making better decisions when the 2021 draft comes. We have a lot of draft opportunity, so it’s best, you know, to take advantage of it,” said fan Fred Mahfoud

Hopefully bringing a spark back to Jacksonville.