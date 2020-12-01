Myles Jack, Tim Tebow added to Icemen ownership group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the biggest names in area football history is bringing his name to the ice rink.

And he’s bringing some company, too.

Former University of Florida star Tim Tebow is among three new additions to the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team ownership group, the club announced Tuesday afternoon.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, arguably the team’s top defensive player in a disappointing season, is also joining the Icemen backers. So, too, is former Jaguars defensive end Reggie Hayward.

The three become the 18th, 19th and 20th members of the Icemen’s ownership group, which is led by CEO Andy Kauffman and founding partner and team president Bob Ohrablo.

The Icemen, who play in the ECHL, open their season on Dec. 11.

The additions of Tebow and Jack add a highly visible athletic element to the Icemen’s ownership portfolio. Their addition comes a little more than a year after the Icemen added current Colorado Rockies baseball player Daniel Murphy to its ownership team. Murphy is a Jacksonville product, playing at both Englewood High and Jacksonville University.

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville and played high school football at both Trinity Christian and Nease, is one of the most recognizable names in sports history. He was apart of two national championship teams at Florida and became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy.

Tebow spent three seasons in the NFL before segueing into professional baseball with the New York Mets and that club’s farm system. His Tim Tebow Foundation remains based locally and continues to be a significant and visible organization here.

“I simply love Jacksonville,” Tebow said in a statement. “I am excited to be a part of this new endeavor with the Icemen. It is important to me to invest back into the community that has meant so much to me. I look forward to including and expanding the Icemen’s involvement in our Tim Tebow Foundation and other community initiatives.”

Jack’s addition gives the Icemen a current NFL player and a Jaguars player at that. In a dismal season on the football field, Jack has been one of the most consistent and best defensive players.

“Growing up, I have been a part of progressive sports programs, but always from a player’s perspective,” said Jack. “I now have the opportunity to have ownership in a great team here in Jacksonville. Looking forward to bringing my life experiences to the community and partnering with the Iceman players and staff.”

Hayward was a nine-year NFL veteran and played with both the Jaguars and Broncos. He had 39.5 sacks in his career.