Even with Minshew healthy, Jaguars sticking with veteran Glennon at QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are sticking with Mike Glennon at quarterback, at least for this week.

Coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday that the coaching staff feels that the veteran gives the team the best shot to win right now.

As for down the road? That’s up in the air.

Week 1 starter Gardner Minshew is able to play, Marrone said, but Glennon is the guy for now. He’ll get the start Sunday when the Jaguars (1-10) visit the Vikings (5-6). Jacksonville hasn’t won since a Week 1 victory over the Colts and is trying to snap its longest single-season losing streak in franchise history.

“I just think that he’s been there, he has experience. He showed that he can protect the football. He showed that he can make throws, take shots, has some accuracy. I thought he played well [last week],” Marrone said. “I think that he’s been practicing well, and he went in there and played well. Like I told him, I said, ‘Hey, we expect you to play better this week.”

Glennon got the start over Jake Luton in last week’s 27-25 loss to Cleveland but had the Jaguars in position to tie the game with just under 3 minutes to play. His two-point conversion pass was incomplete, and the Browns went on to win the game. Glennon did some good things, especially not turning the ball over. Luton threw four interceptions against the Steelers the week before.

Minshew hasn’t played since a 39-29 loss to the Chargers in Week 7. He reportedly suffered that thumb injury during an Oct. 11 game against the Texans. Luton started three games in his place and showed flashes, but he quickly regressed.

Marrone said that he wouldn’t commit to a starter at quarterback for any time period and that decisions would be based on if a player gives the team a better chance to win.

“Every position has to play well from week to week and if we feel like someone else behind them can produce better or give us a better chance to win, then I think we’ll go ahead and make that move,” Marrone said. “I don’t want to put it just on the one position, it’s really all positions that we’re looking at being able to do that. That’s the truth.”