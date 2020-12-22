Report: Jaguars to interview ESPN analyst Riddick for GM position

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Could the Jaguars go outside the box for their vacant general manager opening?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars will interview ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick for their GM position on Wednesday.

Riddick has already interviewed for openings in both Houston and Detroit. NFL teams can’t conduct interviews with those employed by other teams until after Week 17.

The hire would certainly be a nontraditional move for a GM hire, although one that the Raiders pulled off when they hired former NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock in 2018.

The Jaguars GM opening is shaping up to be an exceptional position in 2021. Jacksonville is in position to hold the No. 1 draft pick and could have the most salary cap flexibility in the league.

Owner Shad Khan fired Dave Caldwell late last month after the Jaguars lost their 10th consecutive game. The Jaguars had losing records in seven of Caldwell’s eight seasons on the job.

News4Jax sports anchor Cole Pepper mentioned Riddick as one of the potential candidates earlier this month.