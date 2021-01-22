Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron has died at the age of 86, according to reports.
The Major League Baseball icon, all-time career RBI leader and one-time home run king passed away Friday, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported, citing Aaron’s daughter. News of his passing was first reported by CBS 46.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen eulogized Aaron in a tweet, saying there was more to the legendary baseball player than his reputation as a home run king. “He was so kind and insightful,” Mortensen said.
Henry “Hank” Aaron passed away at 86. 💔— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 22, 2021
This hits hard. Great man. Strong man. Gentleman.
More than home run king.
He was so kind and so insightful.
Big @Browns fan. Told me a story more than 30 years ago about sitting in Dawg Pound with his mask
I loved him. #RIPHankAaron
Aaron, who began his 23-season career with the Milwaukee Braves, was a 25-time All-Star and still holds career records for total bases and runs batted in, according to Baseball-Reference.com. His 755 home runs are second only to Barry Bonds.
Later known as “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron once played for the Class A Jacksonville Braves, breaking the South Atlantic League color barrier, according to the Jumbo Shrimp. In his lone season here, Aaron hit 22 home runs, 36 doubles, 14 triples and a .362 average to earn MVP honors.
This is a developing story that will be updated.