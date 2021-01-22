Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

LEFT: This is a waist-up portrait of Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves baseball team in uniform on April 21, 1972 RIGHT: In this screengrab, Hank Aaron speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP)

Baseball Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Aaron has died at the age of 86, according to reports.

The Major League Baseball icon, all-time career RBI leader and one-time home run king passed away Friday, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported, citing Aaron’s daughter. News of his passing was first reported by CBS 46.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen eulogized Aaron in a tweet, saying there was more to the legendary baseball player than his reputation as a home run king. “He was so kind and insightful,” Mortensen said.

Henry “Hank” Aaron passed away at 86. 💔



This hits hard. Great man. Strong man. Gentleman.



More than home run king.



He was so kind and so insightful.



Big @Browns fan. Told me a story more than 30 years ago about sitting in Dawg Pound with his mask



I loved him. #RIPHankAaron — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 22, 2021

Aaron, who began his 23-season career with the Milwaukee Braves, was a 25-time All-Star and still holds career records for total bases and runs batted in, according to Baseball-Reference.com. His 755 home runs are second only to Barry Bonds.

When Hank Aaron was 19, he was hired by the Class-A Jacksonville Braves in 1953. (Jacksonville Historical Society)

Later known as “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron once played for the Class A Jacksonville Braves, breaking the South Atlantic League color barrier, according to the Jumbo Shrimp. In his lone season here, Aaron hit 22 home runs, 36 doubles, 14 triples and a .362 average to earn MVP honors.

This is a developing story that will be updated.